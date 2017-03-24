Banario-Lisita match added to One’s return to MOA Arena

One announced on Thursday that former featherweight champ Honorio Banario will take on Rob Lisita in a late addition to an already stacked One: Kings of Destiny fight card on April 21 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay.

Now fighting in the lightweights, Banario has racked up three straight wins after losing five straight and will once again ride on a raucous Filipino crowd as he battles the Australian Lisita.

The Banario-Lisita match-up could further shake up the chase for the belt being held by Banario’s Team Lakay stablemate Eduard Folayang especially with former champ Shinya Aoki returning to the cage next month to face Garry Tonon in Singapore as announced on Tuesday.

Folayang will headline the fight card as he defends his title against Malaysian fighter Ev Ting.

PNA