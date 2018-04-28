Banco de Oro raises P8.2B from upsized LTNCD offer

BANCO de Oro Unibank Inc. (BDO) said it raised P8.2 billion from its offer of long-term negotiable certificates of deposit (LTNCD) amid strong demand, which prompted it to upsize the original amount and shorten the offer period.

In a statement on Friday, the bank said the original LTNCD offer of P5 billion was almost 2.5 times oversubscribed, with the order book reaching P12.3 billion.

“As a result, the issue was upsized from the original P5 billion to P8.2 billion,” it said.

The offer period was shortened to April 26, 2018, two days ahead of schedule.

The deposit instruments have a term of five-and-a-half years with an interest rate of 4.375 percent per annum. The issue date is slated on May 7, 2018 while the maturity date will be on November 7, 2023.

BDO said the LTNCD issuance is part of the Sy-led bank’s efforts to lengthen the maturity of its funding sources and support business expansion plans.

“The bank would like to thank its clients and the investing public for their continued confidence and support,” it said.

Deutsche Bank AG, Manila Branch and ING Bank N. V., Manila Branch acted as the joint lead arrangers and selling agents for the issue. BDO and BDO Private Bank were the other selling agents.

LTNCDs are similar to time deposits but have longer maturities and higher yields. These instruments are negotiable and are insured with the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. up to the maximum coverage, which is currently at P500,000 per depositor. The bank is obliged to redeem the face value of the certificate upon maturity. BDO said it will pay out quarterly interest payments during the life of the deposit.

LTNCDs are also tax-exempt on the interest income for qualified individuals or institutions if held for at least five years.