Bancrea Homes launches website, targets P1-B sales

REAL estate digital services provider Bancrea Homes is optimistic of generating P1 billion sales before the end of the year following the launch of an online platform targeted at the mass-housing market, a top executive said on Monday.

Roy Buen, founder and chief executive officer of Bancrea Homes, told The Manila Times the launch of their new website, www.BancreaHomes.com, will expand their reach and boost sales.

“I am very optimistic because there’s a lot of mass-housing backlog in the country, around five million homes. So with our program, such as Pabahay Program, where we collaborate with the employees without cash-outs, only documents, then they are ready to move in,” he said following website launch in Manila.

With property developer 8990 Holdings Inc. as its partner, Bancrea Homes has collaborated with various employers to allow their employees to acquire their own homes.

“Metro Manila lacks houses or there are still many families that choose to rent, so this program allows us to easily penetrate the market,” Buen said.

He said the launch of the website was also part of their initiative to address gaps in real property sales.

“We have created BacreaHomes.com because some sellers, when they’re done with selling the property, they no longer assist their buyers. With this application, we assist our clients from reservation to documentation, from the payments to moving in,” he said.

The website features a 24/7 live chat hosted by a real-person customer service staff, an “E-Refer Kita” app where an individual can refer a sales lead, check the status of their referral and earn a commission on the lead.

“We also work closely with government financial institutions such as Pag-Ibig Fund and the National Home Mortgage Financing Corporation,” he said.

Buen said they are also looking at partnering with other industries, such as furniture and home improvement contractors, architects, interior designers, and non-life insurance agencies.