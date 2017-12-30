Bangko Sentral: Inflation likely to hit 2.9-3.6% in Dec

Inflation could ease to 2.9 percent or rise to 3.6 percent this month, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said on Friday, with the impact of higher fuel and rice prices likely to be limited by a stronger peso and lower power rates.

“The forecast range brings full-year 2017 inflation to average at 3.2 percent, well within the target for the year,” the BSP said in a statement.

Official inflation data for the month and for the full year will be announced on January 5.

Pump prices were hiked this month while Manila Electric Co. announced a 0.3785-centavo per kilowatt-hour rate decrease.

The peso, meanwhile, has returned to P49-per-dollar territory, a development attributed to positive economic developments. On Friday, the currency further strengthened to P49.93 against the greenback.

Inflation eased to 3.3 percent in November from October’s three-year high of 3.5 percent. This brought year-to-date inflation to 3.2 percent, well within the government’s 2 percent to 4 percent target.

Economic managers have also kept the inflation target at 2 percent to 4 percent for the next three years, reckoning that the rise in consumer prices will remain manageable over the period.