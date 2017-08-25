Bangko Sentral to issue P1 commemorative coins

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) on Thursday announced that it would be issuing commemorative circulation coins to celebrate the birth anniversaries of a Jesuit historian and two heroes of the Philippine Revolution.

The P1 coins will mark the100th birth anniversary of educator and historian Reverend Horaclo dela Costa and the 150th birth anniversaries of generals Artemio Ricarte and Isidro Torres.

“The obverse side of each coin will feature the respective portrait of the historical figures, while the reverse side of all coins will feature the denomination P1, a silhouette of an eagle, the BSP seal, and the yearmark,” the central bank said in a statement.

Born on May 9, 1916 in Mauban, Quezon, dela Costa was the first Filipino dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Ateneo de Manila University and was the first Filipino to become the provincial head of the Society of Jesus in the Philippines.

During World War II, dela Costa helped bring clothes and medicines to Filipino and American soldiers.

He died in 1977 at the age of 60.

Ricarte, meanwhile, was a member of the Katipunan and fought during the Philippine Revolution and the Philippine-American War.

He refused to take an oath of allegiance to the United States, which led to his being exiled to Guam and later Hong Kong.

He died in 1945 during World War II.

Torres, meanwhile, also fought during the Philippine Revolution and the Philippine-American War as a Katipunero. He died in 1928 at the age of 62.