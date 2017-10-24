Bangko Sentral to launch PESO Net in Nov

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is planning a November launch of an automated clearing house under the National Retail Payment System (NRPS) that will allow batch electronic fund transfers.

“What we hope to launch in November is the first clearing house under the NRPS framework. There are several clearing houses, but the priority one is the PESO Net,” central bank Governor Nestor Espenilla Jr. told reporters.

“[I]t will enable the transfer of value from any account to any account. The account can be a bank account or an electronic wallet account provided by a non-bank financial institution,” he explained.

PESO Net, he added, could potentially replace check payments.

“So once people get used to electronic payments, you can just execute a payment by issuing a digital instruction so that payment will move digitally,” Espenilla said.

Besides PESO Net, other clearing houses including Instapay will help facilitate financial transactions, he added.

NRPS is a flagship BSP program aimed at transforming the country’s payments system and increasing retail e-payment transactions to 20 percent of total transactions by 2020.

“The challenge is getting the players to cooperate. The NRPS is all about creating the framework for cooperation and sharing of services so that you will allow payment to move from one entity to another,” Espenilla said.

“Remember, banks and non-banks are natural competitors, they want to keep their customers to themselves. But here, we explain to them that it is everyone’s goal to allow free movement of money across the system,” he added.

The BSP chief has said that moving out of cash-based payments has led to higher gross domestic product (GDP) in other countries.