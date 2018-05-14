Bangko Sentral likely to continue tightening

Further policy tightening this year is expected from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) as risks to inflation remain on the upside.

Analysts from Australia’s ANZ Research, Japan’s Nomura, ING Bank Manila, IHS Markit, London-based Capital Economics and Fitch Group’s BMI Research said monetary authorities would likely hike key interest rates at least once more in 2018.

The BSP’s policymaking Monetary Board last Thursday raised rates for the first time in over three years, prompted by rising inflation and strong economic growth.

The 25-basis point adjustment took the BSP’s overnight borrowing, lending and deposit rates to 3.25 percent, 3.75 percent and 3 percent, respectively.

The Monetary Board also raised inflation forecasts for 2018 and 2019 to 4.6 percent and 3.4 percent, respectively, from 3.9 percent and 3 percent previously.

With the central bank officials leaving the door open for further tightening, ANZ Research analysts now expect another 25-basis point hike in August.

“Indeed, we think the central bank needs to continue to demonstrate its vigilance on inflation. Even with the hike [last week], real interest rates remain deep in the negative territory,” they said.

Nomura economist Euben Paracuelles, meanwhile, said the BSP’s declaration that it remained watchful of second-round effects and also expected upside risks to its forecasts “suggests BSP has left the door open for more rate hikes.”

ING Bank Manila senior economist Joey Cuyegkeng said the central bank had signaled its readiness to act further to cap second-round effects.

“Further hikes are likely if upcoming data and developments indicate inflation remains elevated above the target range for an extended period of time,” he said, forecasting another hike in the fourth quarter of the year.

For his part, IHS Markit Asia Pacific chief economist Rajiv Biswas expects the BSP to hike interest rates at least once more this year.

“If world oil prices rise significantly above $80 for Brent crude, this could push up inflation pressures and force the BSP to hike policy rates more than currently expected by financial markets,” he said.

For research consultancy Capital Economics, “Our view is that the BSP will raise interest rates once more this year, probably at its next meeting in late June”.

It expressed doubt, however, that the central bank would embark on a prolonged tightening cycle if headline inflation does start to drop back over the coming months.

BMI Research, lastly, said inflation would likely remain an issue over the coming months, prompting the Fitch Group unit to forecast another 25 bps hike to 3.50 percent by the end of the year.

“Such a move will also help to stabilize the currency, which has been on a weakening trend in recent quarters,” it said.