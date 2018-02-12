Bangko Sentral to start offering 3rd TDF tenor

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) will offer an additional term deposit facility (TDF) tenor beginning this week in respond to demand from banks.

In an advisory, the central bank said a 14-day tenor would be available during the February 14 auction as part of a more market-based approach to monetary operations.

“The offering of the 14-day TDF tenor is in response to the strong interest of BSP’s various counterparties for a tenor longer than 7 days but shorter than 28 days following a series of BSP consultations,” it explained.

The Bangko Sentral added that the move was in line with further refinements to its instruments and operations under the interest rate corridor system.

The offering for Wednesday will be P40 billion for the seven-day tenor, P20 billion for 14-day and P20 billion for 28-day for a total of P80 billion.

The TDF is one of the liquidity-mopping tools introduced following the adoption of the interest rate corridor in June 2016. It aims to improve the central bank’s influence on market rates and ultimately enhance monetary policy.

Last week’s P60-billion TDF auction was oversubscribed with bids reaching P130 billion. The central bank made a full award for the seven- and 8-day tenors.

The interest rate for the seven-day facility fell to 2.7278 percent while that for the 28-day averaged 3.0183 percent.