Bangladesh arrests three Islamist militants

DHAKA: Bangladesh police Sunday arrested three suspected Islamist extremists and seized weapons and explosives in a raid targeting a homegrown group accused of orchestrating a string of deadly attacks. The trio were detained in a pre-dawn raid at a mango plantation in the northwestern district of Chapai Nawabganj. Commander Abdullah al Murad, from the Rapid Action Battalion, said the men were from the Jamayetul Mujahideen Bangladesh, a group blamed for a cafe siege in Dhaka last year that left 22 people dead, including 17 foreigners. “We had information that around 14 to 15 JMB men were having a secret meeting deep inside the plantation. We conducted a raid early in the morning and managed to round up three of them,” he told AFP, adding the men would be charged with terrorism offenses.

Advertisements