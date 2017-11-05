Bangladesh Embassy holds music and arts exhibit

The Bangladesh Embassy in Manila in partnership with the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB), recently presented “Shades and Sounds of Bangladesh”, an exhibition which featured the paintings and tapestries of award-winning Bengali artists who have likewise held shows in Korea, Indonesia, India, Japan and Hong Kong.

The paintings depict daily Bengali life, with images of boats as transport, vivid landscapes full of flowers, with touches of iconic calligraphy.

One unique type of tapestry showcased was the Nakshi Kanthas, which are aged cloth stitched together like a quilt. Believers claim these bring good luck to marriage, fertility, prosperity, and happiness.

The recent opening of the exhibition was attended by Ambassador of Bangladesh to the Republic of the Philippines Asad Alam Sia, DLS-CSB President Dennis Magbanua, and School of Design and Arts Dean Architect Asela Domingo.

A concert entitled “An Evening with Flute” features famous Bengali flutist Ustad Murtaza Kabir Murad, and his ensemble, namely, Swarup Hossain who played the percussion tabla, Rejaul Karim on the violin, together with Ustad’s disciples Nishat Afrose and Iftekhar Hassan.

The performance included mellow songs which gradually shifted to upbeat music. With the song entitled “Kirtan”, students of the Bachelor of Performing Arts in Dance Program (BPAD) namely Natalie Gilbert, Danny De Vera and Lea Roque danced to the calming tones of the music, featuring choreography by its Chairperson Christine Crame.

The AB Music Production musicians, Jose Mañego, Shirley Castro, Paolo De Leon, Rhett Lee Macasu, Marc Novera, Shin Eom, Rowen Gamueda, Jesse Pitogo, Ptrick Atok, and Justine Kyle Co, on the piano, guitar, tambourine and maracas, led the concert’s finale with their collaborative piece, a modernized version of “Raag Jog”.