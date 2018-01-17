Bangladesh hosting over a million Rohingya

COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh: Bangladesh has counted more than a million Rohingya refugees living in camps near the border with Myanmar, higher than previous estimates, the head of its registration project said on Wednesday as preparations for their return got under way. The Bangladesh army began biometric registering of the refugees last year after the latest mass influx of Rohingya from Myanmar, where the Muslim minority have faced decades of persecution. The registration is aimed partly at aiding repatriation of the refugees. Bangladesh says it wants to start sending them home next week and has reached an initial agreement with Myanmar to complete the process within two years. “So far we’ve registered 1,004,742 Rohingya. They are given biometric registration cards,” said Saidur Rahman, a brigadier general with the Bangladesh army who heads the Rohingya registration project. Several thousand more have yet to be registered, he said. The figures are higher than those provided by the UN, which estimates there are 962,000 Rohingya living in southeast Bangladesh, near the Myanmar border.