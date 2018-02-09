Bangladesh to sue RCBC in US over $81-M heist

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s central bank will file a lawsuit in New York against a Philippine bank over the world’s largest cyber heist, the South Asian country’s finance minister said Wednesday.

Unidentified hackers stole $81 million in February 2016 from the Bangladesh central bank’s account with the US Federal Reserve in New York.

The money was transferred to a Manila branch of the Rizal Commercial Banking Corp (RCBC), then quickly withdrawn and laundered through local casinos.

With only a small amount of the stolen money recovered and frustration growing in Dhaka, Bangladesh’s Finance Minister A.M.A Muhith said last year he wanted to “wipe out” RCBC.

On Wednesday he said Bangladesh Bank lawyers were discussing the case in New York and may file a joint lawsuit against the RCBC with the US Federal Reserve.

“It will be [filed]in New York. Fed may be a party,” he told reporters in Dhaka.

The deputy central bank governor, Razee Hassan, told Agence France-Presse the case would be filed in April.

“They [RCBC] are the main accused,” he said.

“Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC) and its various officials are involved in money heist from Bangladesh Bank’s reserve account and the bank is liable in this regard,” Hassan said in a written statement.

The Philippines in 2016 imposed a record $21-million fine on RCBC after investigating its role in the audacious cyber heist.

Philippine authorities have also filed money-laundering charges against the RCBC branch manager.

The bank has rejected the allegations and last year accused Bangladesh’s central bank of a “massive cover-up.”

The hackers bombarded the US Federal Reserve with dozens of transfer requests, attempting to steal a further $850 million.

But the bank’s security systems and typing errors in some requests prevented the full theft.

The hack took place on a Friday, when Bangladesh Bank is closed. The Federal Reserve Bank in New York is closed on Saturday and Sunday, slowing the response.

The US reserve bank, which manages the Bangladesh Bank reserve account, has denied its own systems were breached.

RCBC eyes own suit

On Thursday, RCBC said it was mulling legal actions against Bangladesh central bank officials for involving it in the $81-million cyber heist.

“RCBC has had it and will consider a lawsuit against Bangladesh Central Bank officials for claiming the bank had a hand in the $81M cyber heist two years ago,” the bank said in a statement.

“We will not allow them to continue to malign RCBC,” it said, noting that various reports indicated an inside job.

RCBC also stressed that Bangladesh Bank and Dhaka officials had refused to release the findings of their own investigations.

It claimed Bangladesh Bank and Dhaka officials were engaged in a cover-up, using RCBC as a scapegoat.

