Bangladeshi slain in Isabela

CAUAYAN CITY, Isabela: A Bangladeshi engaged in money lending business was shot dead Thursday night while on his way home to Cabatuan town with his driver. Police said Mahbub Allam, 37, sustained several gunshot wounds killing him on the spot. Allam’s driver, Villamor de Jose, was unhurt. He said they were on their way to Allam’s residence in Barangay Tandul after doing their regular collection from when the unidentified suspect shot the victim.