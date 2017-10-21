‘Bangon Marawi’ has better chance of rising than ‘Tindig Pilipinas’

First word

THE two names connote the same thing: the act of rising or standing up. Yet, as emblems of political hopes in the Philippines in the aftermath of the battle of Marawi, they could not be more unlike in prospect and capacity.

“Tindig” has the look of a movement whose future may be already behind it, and which has a problem finding the members of its “coalition of coalitions.” Sen. Antonio Trillanes 4th is now its most prominent standard bearer. Nowhere in sight are the political heavyweights, including former President Benigno Aquino 3rd and Senate minority leader Franklin Drilon, who graced in white (forsaking yellow) the movement’s grand launch at the Church of the Holy Sacrifice at UP Diliman on September 21,2017, the 45th anniversary of the proclamation of martial law in September 1972. When people see the Magdalo mutineers, they go the other way.

It would be unfair to simply splash the name “Tindig” on President Duterte’s opposition, for there are clearly groups that do not identify with the Liberal Party, the Yellow cult and Magdalo. Prominent among these is the church-based opposition.

“Bangon Marawi” in contrast appears to hear the music of the future, as in the “Les Miserables” song “Do you hear the people sing,” which intoned, “There is a life about to start when tomorrow comes.” With every brick that is now being laid for Marawi’s rehabilitation, the movement will inexorably rise. There are many things in the works for the city, stretching well into the future, and they will not stop until all its people are back in their homes, back at their occupations, and city life is humming again.

Taking Tindig to the US

After many people, including this writer, asked, “Whatever happened to Tindig Pilipinas?” and pronounced the movement dead when they only heard silence, there has followed a spirited effort this October to revive Tindig.

Senator Trillanes, who was present at the soft launch of Tindig at Club Filipino on September 18 and was inexplicably absent at the big UP launch on September 21, has taken up the banner of the coalition. On October 14, he led a rally at UP where Tindig formally signified that it was still alive and well, and would continue mass actions.

Trillanes was lead speaker at the UP rally. He laid out formally Tindig’s demand for President Duterte to sign a waiver on his alleged bank deposits. But it did not take time long enough to lay out a full program and agenda around which sympathizers could rally and organize.

Last week, Trillanes took the Tindig show to Washington D.C. where he made a big effort to meet with high officials of the US government. He found a willing listener in Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, a member of the US Senate foreign relations committee. Rubio acknowledged him by sending out a cordial tweet. Some Filipino-Americans and the also visiting “little lady” Raissa Robles also created noise to complement Trillanes.

When the Philippine government charged that Trillanes was trying to abort President Trump’s plans to visit Manila this coming November, the senator beat a hasty retreat. He sheepishly issued a statement of denial.

Since then, nothing. Tindig has fallen again into a black hole, emitting no sound or news about itself.

Bangon and the Marawi bonds

In gleeful contrast, Bangon sounds and looks like Christmas.

It benefits from developments in the mopping-up operations in the battle zone, like the killing of 13 more terrorists, including the much-hunted Malaysian terrorist-financier Mahmoud Ahmad. Displaced Marawi citizens will soon start to return to what’s left of their homes.

Bangon was kicked off by Duterte’s declaration that Marawi’s liberation signals the start of the rebuilding of Marawi. Government envisions the release of P15billion for the rebuilding effort during the year. The full cost of rehabilitation will be much, much more.

Even more significant and far-reaching, the government plans to issue by January 2018 a debt instrument called the “Malawi bonds,” totaling P30 billion, which will be used to finance the entire rebuilding effort. It plans to sell the bonds domestically and internationally. The world Bank no less has pledged to help. Aid from other countries will complement the financing.

Prominent citizens and whole sectors are moving to support the bonds and the rebuilding effort. Muslims and Christians and other faith-based groups will buy the bonds.

World-class development planners have recommended a scheme to build back Marawi better, even something to rival Dubai and other Muslim cities.

Signposts of Philippine politics

I use Tindig and Bangon here not to labor an invidious comparison, but to use them as signposts for Philippine political life today. They are by no means the whole of Philippine society.

Through Tindig, observers can feel the pulse or weakness of the political opposition.

It cannot be said that only Bangon has public money on its side, while Tindig has none. The truth is many in the opposition have access to public funds. Trillanes is able to travel and do all his destabilization plotting at public expense, because of the huge budget and large staff that he enjoys as a senator. He is joined by other opposition legislators who also feed at the public trough.

There are many in the public and in social media who now question whether Trillanes should continue to be subsidized by the taxpayer in his unceasing efforts to destabilize the government of President Duterte. Was he really elected to serve as a professional destabilizer of the government of the day? Is there no way to turn off the faucet of public money?

The big advantage of Bangon is that it enjoys also wide public support, the backing of big business and investors, and soon also the support of the international community and international financial institutions.

The future of Bangon is as bright as the prospect of the once prostrate and devastated city of Marawi.

Tindig has a millstone around its neck—Antonio Trillanes and the many negatives he brings with him. Even a drug lord will not invest in him. Vice President Leni Robredo, the LP chairman, was wise to cut off all contact with Tindig just a week after the mass at UP.

