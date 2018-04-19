Bangsamoro commission backs Bong Go’s senate bid

THE interim commission for the Bangsamoro has endorsed the senatorial candidacy of Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go, citing his contributions to the Mindanao peace process.

In a statement, Ghazali Jaafar, chairman of the Bangsamoro Transition Commission (BTC) and first vice chairman of the Central Committee of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), said the President’s aide had “demonstrated exemplary leadership, which is instrumental to the good and harmonious relationship of the Filipino and Bangsamoro in Davao.”

“Secretary Bong Go is an old friend of the Bangsamoro Transition Commission and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front. He is known to us as a man of integrity and competence because he is one of the most trusted men of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte,” Jaafar said.

The Bangsamoro commission chief said Go “deeply understands the problem of the Bangsamoro people and the importance of addressing them to ensure just and dignified peace in Mindanao.”

“He is profoundly aware of what is needed for the attainment of socioeconomic prosperity of the country. As the special assistant to the President, he serves as a facilitator of the BTC’s communications for the Office of the President and other departments and agencies of the government. All concerns including some sensitive issues confronted by the BTC were clarified and addressed through the able facilitation of Secretary Bong Go,” Jaafar said.

Because of Go’s help, the commission was able to expedite the legislative process for the still-pending Bangsamoro Basic Law in the Senate and the House of Representatives, he said.

“With the significant contributions of the Secretary Bong Go, the BTC leadership believes that he deserves to be endorsed and supported in the coming 2019 senatorial race. With his new aspiration in public service, we strongly believe that he can contribute more in our shared goal to ensure services the success of the future Bangsamoro government and ultimately, achieve lasting peace and prosperity in Mindanao,” Jaafar said.

The BTC, formed by the previous administration under Executive Order 120, was tasked to draft the Bangsamoro Basic Law, which will serve as the legal basis of the new Bangsamoro political entity.

The commission was formed following a peace agreement between the government and the MILF.

It has 15 members, all from the Bangsamoro and appointed by the President – seven selected by the government, and eight, including the chairman, selected by the MILF.

The commission has representatives from three communities – Muslims, Christians and indigenous peoples.