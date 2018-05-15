Bangsamoro law approved sans amendments by 3 House panels

THREE committees of the House of Representatives approved the proposed Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL), which includes an opt-in provision that will pave the way for other areas of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) to be part of the new Bangsamoro Region.

The Committees on Muslim Affairs; Local Government; and Peace, Unity and Reconciliation voted 27-3, 32-3 and 27-3 respectively on Tuesday to pass House Bill 6475, which would abolish the ARMM and replace it with the Bangsamoro Region.

Under the opt-in provision of the BBL, contiguous areas of the ARMM may join the Bangsamoro Region provided there was a resolution by the local government unit (LGU) or a petition of at least 10 percent of the registered voters in the geographic area asking for inclusion into the expanded Bangsamoro Region at least two months before the BBL is ratified.

The Bangsamoro Region will include provinces under ARMM, six municipalities in Lanao del Norte namely Baloi, Munai, Nunungan, Pantar, Tagoloan and Tangkal that joined the ARMM in a plebiscite in 2001, and the cities of Cotabato and Isabela.

House Bill 6475 retains the national government’s power and control over defense and external security while allowing the establishment of the Bangsamoro Military Command of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

It also allows the establishment of the Bangsamoro Police Force, which will be in charge of law enforcement and maintenance of peace and order in the Bangsamoro. This unit will be under the Philippine National Police.

Government revenues generated from the exploration, development and utilization of all natural resources in the Bangsamoro, inclusive of mines and minerals, will be exclusively managed and accessed by the Bangsamoro government.

Fossil fuels such as petroleum, natural gas, coal as well as uranium, however, will be co-managed and the revenues shared equally between the national and Bangsamoro governments.