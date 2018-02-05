Bangsamoro law ‘constitutional’ but should pass first before federalism, says Charter framer

ANOTHER former framer of the 1987 Constitution said on Monday that the proposed Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL) was “constitutional” and must be passed first by Congress before legislators could pursue Charter change (Cha-cha) to shift to a federal form of government.

Dr. Florangel Rosario Braid supports the view of retired Supreme Court justice Adolfo Azcuna, that the BBL has no legal questions. During the January 30 public hearing, Azcuna said the BBL was constitutional.

Senators Juan Miguel Zubiri, Paolo Benigno Aquino 4th and Risa Hontiveros filed their respective proposed BBL measures based on the version of the Bangsamoro Transition Commission (BTC). Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd also filed his own BBL bill.

The BBL is aimed to abolish the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) and replace it with the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (BAR), which would have more powers.

Braid and fellow resource person, former Supreme Court justice Hilario Davide, also agreed that the BBL would be a “model” for federalism.

“I shared the sentiments of the fellow farmers of 1987 Constitution that the present version of BBL is constitutional. There are no constitutional infirmities,” Braid said during the sixth public hearing on the BBL.

“It is within the definition of the social justice. The BBL law exemplifies the exercise of the State’s power to protect and enhance people’s rights, dignity, and honor by removing social, economic, and political, and cultural inequalities,” she said.

Davide said, “I am for the approval of BBL. The BBL is a way to peace, justice, development, prosperity and stability in Mindanao, even to the entire Philippines. Federalism is a lethal experience, a fatal leap, a leap to hell.”