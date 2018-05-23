Bangsamoro law enforcement should remain under PH police, military, says PNP chief

THE PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) should continue to have authority over the proposed Bangsamoro government instead of having it establish its own forces to avoid “politicalization,” PNP Chief Oscar Albayalde said on Wednesday.

Albayalde, instead, proposed the creation of a police regional office (PRO).

“We want to prevent the time that it will be politicized because they have their own force and we cannot control our forces. Their [police]force should be under the PNP even recruitment,” Albayalde said in Filipino.

“Even just one PRO, that is already okay. Same with AFP and other uniformed service. It will be like a regional office and that is the amendment we are pushing and we think in the meeting earlier, it is amendable,” Albayalde said.

Albayalde’s statement echoed that of Antipolo Rep. Romeo Acop (2nd District).

Both were at the hearing of the Bangsamoro Transition Commission (BTC) with some government officials on May 22 to discuss amendments to the bill.

Under the House Bill (HB) 6475 or the Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL), the proposed region has the primary power over its own military and police forces, jail management and penology bureau, police commission, fire protection bureau, and coast guard.

The bill said, however, that the police force would remain under the PNP. ROY NARRA