Bangsamoro Youth Affairs to focus on solidarity

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: The Office of Bangsamoro Youth Affairs (OBYA) is focused on fostering solidarity among the culturally-diverse youth sectors in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) five provinces. Amir Mawallil, ARMM’s OBYA director, thanked Gov. Mujiv Hataman for entrusting to him the newly created youth affairs and vowed to be a role model for the youth as mandated by his office. The OBYA is one of several special support offices helping the ARMM governor manage the autonomous region, home to Muslims belonging to different tribes, Christians and Lumad people. Mawallil, who belongs to a Tausug tribe, said he will help Hataman propagate cordiality among ARMM’s Moro, Christian and indigenous non-Muslim Lumad youth communities.