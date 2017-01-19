Bangsamoro Youth Affairs NAMES head IN aRMM

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: The Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) Office on Bangsamoro Youth Affairs (OBYA) recently appointed Amir Mawallil as the new executive director and concurrent peace advocate. Mawallil’s appointment was signed by Regional Governor Mujiv Hataman on January 12. Alongside the ARMM’s efforts to make basic social services available to all, Mawallil hopes to provide more opportunities for the youth to learn and go beyond education that one gets from schools. The OBYA was established in recognition of the vital role of youth in regional development and nation-building. Prior to his appointment, Mawallil had years of experience in human rights work and communications and has served as executive director of the Bureau of Public Information-ARMM for more than three years.