Baniqued, Manayon share IronKids honors

Multi-titled Wacky Baniqued went through the wringer before posting his latest triumph while Karen Andrea Manayon scored a breakthrough as they led the winners’ march in the Alaska IronKids Triathlon at Remy Field on Saturday in Subic.

Making his move in the 3.2K run, Baniqued beat Clifford Pusing in a pulsating dash to the finish to cop the boys’ 13-14 diadem. Baniqued and Pusing were given identical clockings of 42:31.

“It was my first time to experience racing neck-and-neck here and I’m happy to pull through,” said Baniqued, who had won all his three races in the 2016 Alaska IronKids.

On his final year in the circuit produced and organized by Sunrise Events, Inc. and sponsored by Alaska Milk, Baniqued said he wants to go out with a bang.

“I’m gonna go all out, this being my last year,” he said.

Talisay, Cebu pride Manayon topped the distaff side, submitting a winning time of 48:27 over runner-up Kristana Erica Derrada (51:38) and third placer Angelina Powell (52:57).

“After placing third in Cebu last year, I really worked hard to achieve my goal of winning first place for the first time,” said Manayon, whose previous best was a bronze behind the Borlain sisters in the Cebu race last year.

The Alaska IronKids also served as one of the opening activities for Century Tuna Ironman 70.3 weekend in this former US naval base. After the youngsters showcased their stuff, some of the triathletes joined the Superbods finalists in the Superbods Underpants Run that started and ended at Subic Yacht Club.

Participants ran in their underpants and costumes along a scenic route in the fun run inspired by the tradition at Kona and held as part of Century Tuna’s commitment to promote a fun local tradition that also gives back to the community.

Other IronKids winners were Zedrick James Borja and Moira Frances Erediano in the 11-12, Michael Gabriel Lozada and Kira Ellis in the 9-10, and Gabriel Ethan Gaw and Kyle Enialle Toledana in the 6-8.

Borja clocked 33:18 in winning the boys’ 11-12 while Erediano timed 34:50 in ruling the distaff side. Lozada copped the boys’ 9-10 with 24:26 even as Eliis reigned in the girls’ competition with 25:46. Gaw checked in at 16:18 for the boys’ 6-8 plum while Toledana reached home in 18:45 for the girls’ title.