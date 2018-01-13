Bank accountant charged with forgery

Taguig Police arrested a female bank accountant for forgery after her victim discovered the crime through an automated security text message from the bank itself.

Police Supt. Jenny Tecson, spokesman of the Southern Police District, identified the suspect as Jeannie Jacobe, 32, accountant of RCBC-The Fort Sapphire branch, and a resident of B-2, Lot 28, Deca Homes, Tanza, Cavite.

Tecson identified the the victim as Hershey Anguluan, 36, married, and a resident of Lot 73, FTI Complex, Taguig City.

Initial investigation showed that Anguluan was informed through Viber that there was a pending request for fund transfer transaction of P6,000 from the account of Grand Eight Export Parking Logistic Corp., of which she is president, to the personal account of the suspect.

This prompted Anguluan to immediately call the bank and advised them to stop the transaction. She also discovered that there were three other transactions that were successfully withdrawn from her account amounting to P30,000.

The bank, however, failed to inform her of the earlier transactions which may have enboldened Jacobe to make another withdrawal. Jacobe is now facing charges for violation of Article 172 of the Revised Penal Code, or fication by a private individual and use of falsified documents.

Police are now investigating whether it is an isolated case or if the suspect was working with other bank personnel.