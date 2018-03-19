Bank confidentiality waiver: A good idea that won’t pass

WHEN interest on bank deposits has been reduced to almost nothing while interest on bank loans have gone up astronomically, the purpose for which the bank secrecy law was enacted has become irrelevant.

Republic Act 1405, which became law on September 9, 1955, has become obsolete.

Because of this, House Bill 7146 filed recently by Rep. Carlos Zarate becomes relevant. The bill seeks to require all public officials and employees to execute a written permission to allow the Office of the Ombudsman to examine, inquire or look into their bank deposits.

In effect, it requires public officials and employees to waive their bank secrecy rights, aside from the mandatory filing of their annual statement of assets, liabilities and net worth (SALN).

The bill aims to amend RA 6713, or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees, which requires annual filing of SALN that should include “all other assets such as investments, cash on hand or in banks, stocks, bonds, and the like.”

It would cover government officials, including the President, Cabinet secretaries, senators and congressmen to submit a written waiver to allow the Ombudsman to scrutinize their bank deposits.

However, politicians won’t consider repealing or waiving the bank secrecy law because it serves as an unwitting shield from exposure of unexplained or ill-gotten wealth by corrupt public officers.

The policy behind the enactment of RA 1405 was to encourage people to deposit their money in banking institutions and discourage private hoarding “so that the (money) may be properly utilized by banks in authorized loans to assist in the economic development of the country.”

How do you encourage people to deposit money in banks when the interest rate has been at a measly .5 to 1 percent, which amounts to almost nothing because it is still subject to 10 percent withholding tax? But when you borrow money, banks charge a minimum of 5 to as much as 20 percent interest.

RA 1405 imposes a penalty of up to P20,000 fine and imprisonment of up to five years on any bank official or employee who would disclose information on a depositor’s account.

Currently, information on the bank accounts of public officials and employees may be obtained only upon written permission of the depositor, in cases of impeachment, or upon order of a court in cases of bribery or dereliction of duty of public officials, or when the deposit or investment is the subject of litigation.

Zarate said the annual filing of SALN does not stop public officials and employees from hiding undeclared income which, in turn, hampers transparent governance and anti-corruption mechanisms.

The proposed waiver of the confidentiality on bank records would lend credence to the government’s campaign against corruption. It is also a tool to show commitment to the policies of transparency and good governance.

In almost all, if not all, of the impeachment proceedings in recent history, from then President Joseph Estrada in 2000 to the ongoing impeachment of Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, questions on the declarations made, or not made, in their SALN were raised.

The late Chief Justice Renato Corona was impeached in 2011 for not declaring in his SALN some properties and bank deposits. Sereno is facing impeachment for not submitting for two years her SALN while she was teaching at the University of the Philippines.

That shows that even the high-ranking officials of the land don’t take their SALN seriously.

For the SALN to be taken seriously, perhaps, the Office of the Ombudsman should have a unit with personnel dedicated to verifying the declarations of public officials in their SALN, and pursue their prosecution if found to have amassed wealth that is manifestly out of proportion to their salary and other lawful income.

This would make Zarate’s bill more effective in its aim “to stop public officials and employees from hiding undeclared income.”

But then, given the composition of Congress and its members’ tendency to put their personal interests ahead of the public welfare, getting Zarate’s bill passed is like shooting at the moon.