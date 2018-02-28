Bank drive now open to private cars

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Tuesday announced that Bank Drive in Ortigas Center in Pasig City is now open to private vehicles to ease traffic congestion in the commercial district. MMDA’s Traffic Engineering Center (TEC) said vehicles traversing Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (EDSA) northbound and heading to Ortigas area can now access Bank Drive–road between Asian Development Bank (ADB) and SM Megamall–from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. daily. Formerly, motorists going to the Ortigas area pass through Guadix Drive. But the long queue of vehicles entering the ADB compound that undergo inspection at the Guadix gate causes bottlenecks along the road, affecting north-bound lane of EDSA. “Guadix Road is an identified chokepoint. With this road opening, we can somehow ease traffic flow in the busy area,” Jojo Garcia, assistant general manager of the MMDA, said. The road opening, in coordination with various stakeholders, aims to reduce traffic build-up along the Edsa-Ortigas area during morning rush hour. Prior to enforcement, TEC’s comparative analysis based on simulation showed that travel time on Edsa-northbound service road along Ortigas Avenue and Megamall to Meralco Avenue decreased by 19 percent. From seven-minutes and 41 seconds, average travel time on the routes was reduced to six minutes and seven seconds. The same data showed that travel speed along Edsa-northbound service road along Ortigas Avenue and Megamall to Meralco Avenue increased by 25 percent. From 12 kilometers per hour, average travel speed on the same routes increased to 14 kph.