Bank on innovative solutions, LGUs told

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) challenged local government units (LGUs) to take part in making a pool of solutions readily available for their capacity development needs.

DILG Secretary Ismael Sueno said LGUs can now have the opportunity to replicate another community’s successful policies and best practices through the “Innovative Solutions Bank” of the Local Government Academy (LGA).

“LGUs and the sovereign Filipino citizenry are in better times nowadays. Exemplar LGUs can systematically share their process of local governance best practice to replicating LGUs through the Innovative Solutions Bank. This is a manifestation of being partners for change with compassion,” Sueno said.

With the Innovative Solutions Bank, a system for LGU to LGU policy reproduction is created which consequently hastens collection, dissemination and formulation of practical yet strategic solutions to specific governance challenges faced by local governments. An LGU will also be given training to replicate selected policies of another LGU.

Sueno lauded the first three LGUs to “deposit” their solutions in the Bank, namely — Quezon City for its anti-drug and rehabilitation campaign, Tagum City for regulatory simplification and Barangay Hingatungan in Silago, Leyte for its work in Katarungang Pambarangay or barangay justice system.

Sune said he hopes LGUs would “dare to innovate and care to share,” which the program also aims to promote as a new norm in local governance.

“Let’s start the incoming year with the spirit of sharing and caring for an inclusive nation-building,” he added.

The Innovative Solutions Bank is one of the recently launched capacity development programs during the 25th anniversary of the Local Government Code.

JING VILLAMENTE