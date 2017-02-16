Banker Aquino joins PDIC board

FORMER bank executive Anita Linda Aquino has been appointed member of the board of state-run Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC).

Prior to joining the PDIC, Aquino held treasury and financial markets posts in various banks in Manila, New York and Singapore.

She was head of financial markets sales at Citibank, senior vice president and head of global distribution and advisory at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. and head of Philippine financial markets sales at Standard Chartered Bank.

She also worked as regional trading business manager for Asia at the Singapore-based Citicorp Investment Bank Ltd.

Aquino took her oath of office before Finance Secretary and PDIC Chairman Carlos Dominguez 3rd on February 7 in simple ceremonies at the PDIC headquarters.

Aquino joins Rogelio Guadalquiver and lawyer Eduardo Pangan as private sector representatives to the PDIC board.

Under Republic Act 10846, the amended PDIC Charter that took effect on June 11, 2016, the number of PDIC board members increased to seven from five, with the addition of two more directors from the private sector.

PDIC is headed by the secretary of the Department of Finance as ex-officio chairman. The PDIC president serves as board vice chairman and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas governor is ex-officio board member.