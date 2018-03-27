Tuesday, March 27, 2018
    Banks announce limited operations from March 29 to April 1

    Latest Stories, Today's Breaking News

    BANK operations will be limited starting on March 29 until April 1 in observance of the Holy Week, but clients may still transact via automated teller machines (ATMs) and other electronic platforms.

    All Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), BPI Family Savings Bank and BPI Direct BanKo branches and kiosks nationwide will be closed from March 29, Maundy Thursday to April 1, Easter Sunday.

    “Our regular bank operations will resume on April 2Monday. We encourage clients to complete their banking transactions, including bills payments, ahead of the long weekend,” it said in an advisory.

    BPI also noted that payments made from March 29 to April 1 would be posted on April 3Tuesday. For other concerns, clients may reach BPI’s 24/7 contact center at 89-100.


    The Philippine Saving Bank (PSBank) said all its branches would be closed on March 29 and 30 but added that all of its 609 ATMs would be online and PSBank Mobile and PSBank Online (Internet banking) facilities would be available to clients.

    Security Bank Corp. announced a scheduled system maintenance on March 29 and 30.

    “In line with this, we are advising all our clients to plan your transactions ahead of time.  For our Payroll Partners, we encourage advance payroll crediting in order to give your employees ample time to prepare and minimize any inconvenience,” it said.

    BDO Unibank Inc. said it would be closed from March 29 to April 1.

    “Electronic banking channels and services, such as ATMs, Debit POS, Phone Banking, Mobile Banking, Personal & Business Online Banking, are ready to accept and process transactions except from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Good Friday due to a regular network maintenance activity,” it added.

    BDO Debit & Cash Cards transactions in other banks’ ATMs & POS here and abroad will also be temporarily unavailable from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. also on Good Friday.

    BDO also encourages its clients and the general public to transact ahead of schedule to avoid any inconvenience.  MAY CARABALLO
     

