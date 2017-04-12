Banks announce limited operations

Bank operations will be limited starting April 13 and 14 in observance of the Holy Week, but clients could still transact via automated teller machines (ATMs) and other electronic platforms.

United Coconut Planters Bank (UCPB) said all branches will be closed on April 13 and 14. Regular banking operations will resume on April 17, Monday.

“UCPB ATMs, Connect, Mobile Phone Banking and Telebanking facilities shall remain available for balance inquiry, fund transfer and bills payment transactions,” it said.

All East West Bank branches nationwide will be closed on the same dates, but select branches in malls will be open on Black Saturday, April 15, and Easter Sunday, April 16.

“EastWest stores in 168 Mall, Baclaran, Bicutan-East Service Road, Cebu Park Mall, Festival Mall-Level 2 and Greenhills Shopping Center will be open on April 15 (Saturday) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. EastWest stores in 168 Mall, Baclaran and Festival Mall–Level 1 will be open on April 16 (Sunday) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” it said.

Customers can use EastWest Online to check their balances, pay bills and transfer funds 24/7, or any of the bank’s 580 ATMs nationwide for banking transactions round-the-clock, as well as EastWest’s credit, debit and prepaid cards for payment purposes.

Several branches of the Philippine National Bank (PNB) will be open during the Holy Week break. On April 13, Maundy Thursday, branches at NAIA Terminals 1, 2 and 3 are open, but all branches will be closed on Good Friday.

“On April 15, Black Saturday, the following branches will be operational: NAIA Terminals 1, 2 and 3; Tacloban City-Rizal Avenue; KCC Mall de Zamboanga; and KCC Mall-Gen. Santos. On April 16, Easter Sunday, these same branches will be open, except for Tacloban City-Rizal Avenue,” the bank said.

BDO Unibank branches are remain until Wednesday, April 12. Regular branch operations will resume on April 17.

“Meanwhile, BDO’s ATM network is ready to handle clients’ transactions during this period,” it said.

Philippine Savings Bank (PSBank) branches nationwide will be closed on April 13 and 14, but its 618 ATMs will be online and PSBank Mobile and PSBank Online are open for business.

All Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) and BPI Family Savings Bank branches and kiosks nationwide will be closed from April 13 to April 16, 2017, Easter Sunday.

“We encourage our clients to complete their banking transactions ahead of the long weekend. Clients may pay their bills before April 12 to ensure timely posting of payments. Payments made from April 13 to 16 will be posted on April 18, Tuesday,” it said.