Banks hit households with tighter lending rules

Banks on the whole maintained lending standards for businesses but tightened these for households during the first quarter, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported on Friday.

“The unchanged credit standards for business loans was largely attributed to respondent banks’ steady outlook for the economy as a whole and for major industries, as well as banks’ unchanged tolerance for risks and stable profile of borrowers,” the central bank said as it released results of its First Quarter 2018 Senior Bank Loan Officers Survey.

Respondent banks were equally divided when asked if they had tightened or eased their standards, the BSP explained.

The results of the survey “pointed to a net narrowing of loan margins, net increase in credit sizes and net easing of collateral requirements, although a net tightening of standards in terms of stricter loan covenants and increased use of interest rate floors was also observed,” the central bank said.

Banks also showed unchanged maturities for loans extended to enterprises.

“In terms of borrower size, the banks’ responses indicated unchanged credit standards for their loans to top corporations and micro-enterprises while those for top large middle-market enterprises and small and medium enterprises showed a net tightening,” the BSP said.

More banks expect overall credit standards for businesses to ease over the next quarter, largely on account of a favorable economic outlook and improvements in the liquidity of their portfolios.

Overall credit standards for household loans, meanwhile, were tightened during the period.

“In particular, credit standards for housing loans and personal/salary loans tightened due mainly to respondent bank reduced tolerance for risk,” thhe Bangko Sentral said.

With regard to credit standards, respondents indicated strict loan covenants for housing loans and shorter loan maturities for personal/salary loans.

Credit standards are expected to be maintained over the next quarter on the back of bank expectations of a stable economy and unchanged borrower profiles.

Land Bank of the Philippines market economist Guian Angelo Dumalagan said the survey results showed the sensitivity of household loans.

“Default rates for consumer loans tend to be more sensitive to rising prices and interest rates compared to business loans,” he explained.

“As risk escalates, it is expected that banks would eventually tighten their guidelines for corporate borrowers. Rising interest rates would generally urge banks to screen borrowers more stringently to make sure that they are able to handle higher debt obligations should interest rates increase,” he added.