Bantay-Dagat members attack fishermen

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Police were searching for a fishermen who went off board as their boat were attacked by armed members of a coastal patrol off Rizal town in Zamboanga del Norte on Saturday. It said Arnel Floren of Sapang Dalaga town in Misamis Occidental remains missing on Sunday after the attack. Four other fishermen – Rollie Sambiug, 39; Jonel Mangubat, 19; Julius Napone, 21; Romel Balase, 23, and Junjie Nano, 25 – survived and reported the incident to authorities. They identified their attackers as Bantay-Dagat members Jess Balbaquera and Robert Arceno, according to the police on Sunday. The fishermen were returning home when the attack happened and police in Misamis Occidental said it is coordinating with its counterpart in Rizal town in tracking down the suspects.

Al Jacinto