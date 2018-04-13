Bar exam results out April 26

THE much-awaited results of the 2017 Bar Examinations will be known on April 26, after the Supreme Court meets in a special en banc session to set the passing rate.

Lawyer Theodore Te, the court’s information chief, said Justice Lucas Bersamin, chairman of the 2017 Bar Exams Committee, was tasked to announce the results.

The names of the new lawyers will be flashed on screen at the Supreme Court quadrangle fronting Padre Faura Street, and at the same time, posted on its website.

Only 6,750 out of the 7,227 law graduates, who were allowed by the high tribunal to take the exams at the University of Santo Tomas in Sampaloc, Manila, completed the four consecutive Sundays of examination, which were on November 5, 12, 19 and 26, 2017.

Bar examinees were tested on their knowledge of political law, labor law, civil law, taxation, mercantile law, criminal law, remedial law and legal and judicial ethics.

In 2016, 3,747 out of 6,344 examinees or 59.06 percent passed the Bar, considered the highest passing rate in 16 years.

The Rules of Court provide that “a candidate may be deemed to have passed his examination successfully if he has obtained a general average of 75% in all subjects without falling below 50% in any subject.”

with WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL