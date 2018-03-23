BAR pushes natural health products

Products from saluyot and okra, and virgin coconut oil (VCO) soap enhanced with plant extracts highlighted the free seminar of the Bureau of Agricultural Research (BAR) held on Wednesday.

“The presentations during the activity showed the potential uses of saluyot and okra as protective and preventive alternatives for health and wellness. Meanwhile, an actual demonstration on making VCO soap using the different plant extracts like kalamansi, kamias, and Acapulco was showed after,” the BAR said in a statement.

Ronaldo Bigsang, a professor of the Mindanao State University–General Santos City, and Christian Anthony Agutaya of the Mindoro State College of Agriculture and Technology (MinSCAT), served as the resource speakers for the seminar.

Spearheaded by the BAR-Applied Communication Division (ACD), the seminar is part of the agency’s monthly in-house seminar series where the topics are results of projects supported by the bureau.

MinSCAT has a program to impart knowledge and skills in making soap using VCO as the base ingredient, and tomato and carrot as aroma enhancers.

No sophisticated equipment is needed to make VCO-based soap, which can make the venture home-based. MinSCAT researchers said VCO is still considered a healthy oil because of its anti-bacterial properties. Since VCO-based soap uses natural ingredients, it potentially has better moisturizing and revitalizing effects on the skin.

On the other hand, saluyot and okra can be processed into products like supplements in the form of capsules, and lotion and face cream, among others.

Based on findings by BAR, capsules with saluyot extract has demonstrated the capacity to lower blood glucose levels comparable to commercially available supplements.

Also, BAR’s findings showed lotion made from saluyot exhibited the capacity to retain moisture comparable to similar products in the market.

THE TIMES