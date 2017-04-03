Bar results out on May 2 – SC sources

The Supreme Court (SC) en banc is set to release the results of the 2016 Examinations on May 2, following the High Court’s month-long summer session, according to reliable sources.

Examinees may also expect a high passing rate after SC Associate Justice Presbiterio Velasco, Jr., chairman of the 2016 Bar Examinations, reportedly told the SC en banc that the projected passing rate is pegged at 40 percent.

Several SC justices supposedly believe that the country needs more lawyers.

A source said that the percentage itself shall depend on the actual number of examinees who manage to attain a final average of 75 percent in all eight subjects without any disqualification.

The SC en banc has the discretion to lower the passing grade, upon the recommendation of the chairman of the bar examinations.

The SC will start with its summer session on April 3 which shall, in turn, end on April 28 in Baguio City.

On May 2, the SC shall hold a special session for the deliberations of the passing rate and official release of the results in Manila.

The high court has set the oathtaking of new lawyers at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City on May 23.

A total of 6,831 law students were qualified to take the 2016 bar examinations which were held at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila.

There were eight subjects during the exams held in four consecutive Sundays of November. These were Political Law and Labor Law; Civil Law and Taxation; Mercantile Law and Criminal Law; Remedial Law and Legal Ethics and Practical Exercises.

A student is deemed to have passed the examinations if he or she has obtained an average of 75 percent and without any grade in any subject lower than 50 percent.

The examinees during the 2015 Bar exams totaled to 7,146 with a passing rate of 26.21 percent.

The passing rate of the 2014 Bar Exams was 18.82 percent after the passing grade was lowered from 75 to 73 percent with the Bar Examinees totaling 5,984.

For the last 10 years, the highest passing rate was seen during the 2011 Bar Examinations which saw a 31.95-percent passing rate, where 1,913 passed out of 5,987 examinees.

The 1998 Bar Examinations, meanwhile, registered the highest passing rate in 20 years, pegged at 39.63 percent .

In the 1978 Bar Examinations, the passing rate registered was 56.93 percent, where 1,076 passed out of 1,890 examinees.