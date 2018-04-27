Bar topnotcher: Prepare from first day of law school

“PREPARATION for the Bar begins on the first day of law school,” said Mark John Simondo, shortly after he was announced as the Bar topnotcher on Thursday.

Simondo, a law graduate from the University of St. La Salle in Bacolod City in 2017, topped the bar exams with the passing rate of 91.05 percent.

“l see to it na as much as possible that I read around 8-9 hours a day,” he said in a radio interview on Thursday afternoon. “Tapos pagpasok ng ‘Ber’ months, I increased it to 12 hours a day.”

He later thanked his school for believing in him, despite not having confidence in himself.

“My school supported me in every way, especially our dean,” he said. “He told me that I can be a topnotcher, I didn’t believe that myself, pero thankfully he was right.”

When asked in a TV interview, Simondo said that he wanted pursue law, because he did not want to go abroad.

“I took up law because I did not want to go abroad,” he said. “My parents were already pressuring me to be a nurse, but I think the Philippines is where I should be.”

He later admitted that he cried, as he was announced as the topnotcher and was surprised when his friend texted him the news.

“After the bar exam, I tried calculating my score, according to my own standard and at most, I figured that I might get 83 or 84, probably go as low as 73 or 74” he said. “So getting a 91 is really something I did not expect.”

Simondo said in that interview that he was open to public service but wanted to do corporate law, despite having limited practice in his home town of Bacolod City.

“I am open to position in public service but I really like corporate law,” Simondo said. ”But I hear that corporate law practice here in Bacolod is limited.”

The bar topnotcher vowed to uphold the rule of law, as he joins the new ranks of lawyers.

“I will do my utmost to promote justice in this country,” he said. “At the end of the day we are still a nation of law and not of men. I will do my part in upholding the rule of law.”

Second placer studied for eight hours a day before exam

In a radio interview on Friday, Christianne Mae Balili, who placed second with a rate of 90.8 percent, studied for eight hours per day prior to this exam.

“I studied for eight hours a day until the exam came,” she said on Friday. “But you must also give your brain time to rest.”

Balili did not expect herself among the top two but expected to be in the Top 10. She later dedicated her passing the Bar to her grandmother, who died as she was taking the exam. She was not able to make it to the burial.

“The night before the Bar, I told her this exam is for her,” Balili recalled.

The University of San Carlos law graduate had urged future lawyers to pray and keep the faith.

“Keep those people who believe in you, stay grounded in faith and pray,” she said.

Simondo and Balili were among 1,700 examinees who passed the bar, which was taken last November 2017. Among the topics discussed in the exam were as follows: Political Law and Labor Law, Civil Law and Taxation, Mercantile Law and Criminal Law, Remedial Law and Legal Ethics and Practical Exercises.

Click here for the full list of the successful Bar examinees. ARIC JOHN SY CUA