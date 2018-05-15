Barangay candidate charged in La Union lawmaker’s assassination

AGOO, La Union: A candidate for barangay (village) chairman was charged with multiple murder in connection with the assassination of former La Union 2nd district representative Eufranio Eriguel and two of his bodyguards in Barangay Capas here on Saturday night.

Cherry Ontalan, chief of staff of Rep. Sandra, Eriguel’s wife, said a criminal complaint has been filed against Felizardo Villanueva, a candidate for chairman of Barangay Capas.

Villanueva was allegedly among those linked to the suspects based on the messages on his cellphone that was seized by authorities after the killing.

Eriguel was speaking before a crowd at a Miting de Avance (assembly of candidates) at the plaza in Barangay Capas when the assailants opened fire with M16 Armalite rifles. His escorts, Bong Tubera and Bobby Ordinario, who tried to shield him were also killed.

Eight other individuals were wounded in the incident. Two of them are in critical condition.

Sandra Eriguel and her family believe that politics was behind the assassination of her husband.

“I respectfully appeal to President Duterte to help fast track and resolve the investigation of the murder of my husband. This cowardly act should not be tolerated. Political violence is not the answer,” she said.