Barangay captain killed in Cotabato City

A VILLAGE (barangay) captain in Cotabato City was killed in an ambush by unidentified men on Thursday, according to provincial police.

Mama Taha of Barangay Tumbras, Midsayap, was on his way home with his son, a teacher, on board a vehicle owned by his office when the attack took place, said Chief Superintendent Gilbert Tuzon.

The suspects shot Taha with a .45 caliber pistol as they reached Barangay Bual , also in Midsayap. They fled on a motorcycle towards Midsayasap town.

Taha was brought to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. He sustained four gunshot wounds in the body.

Taha’s son was unhurt.

Midsayap police are investigating the killing. RJ CARBONELL