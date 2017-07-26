BARANGAY captains who will be unable to remove road blocks and illegal structures along sidewalks face suspension, Metro Manila Development Authority Chairman Danilo Lim has said.

Lim said that the agency was working with the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) and Metro Manila Council (mayors) on a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) suspending barangay captains who will fail to implement the road clearing operations of the MMDA in their areas of jurisdiction.

The MMDA clearing operations aim to remove obstructions and illegal structures that have been occupying sidewalks and roads around Metro Manila.

Bong Nebrija, MMDA supervising officer for operations, said the agency has filed cases before the Office of the Ombudsman against seven barangay captains from West Crame, Don Manuel, Veterans Village, Pinyahan, Bagumbayan, San Roque in Quezon City and Barangay Don Galo in Parañaque City.

Lim said that with the MOA, the MMDA would have the power to recommend to the DILG these irresponsible barangay captains for suspension.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Lim said: “May napag-usapan with DILG na kung saan magkakaroon ng MOA ang MMDA at DILG para magkaroon ng ngipin ang kampanya natin.”

(It was discussed with DILG that there will be an MOA between the MMDA and DILG to put teeth into the campaign.)

“Kunan natin ng picture tapos turnover sa barangay captains kapag bumalik sila (vendors and illegally parked vehicles), sila (captains) ang sisitahin,” he added.

(Let us take pictures of these vendors and illegally parked vehicles, turn them over to the barangay captains once they return and then hold these officials responsible.)

Lim said it was proposed that negligent village officials should be suspended for six months.

On Monday, President Rodrigo Duterte directed the MMDA in his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) to ensure the flow of traffic and immediately clear roads of all unnecessary obstruction.

“The MMDA together with the LGUs, will clear yung obstructions sa lansanangan. Alam niyo naman yung problema sa traffic volume sa lansanagan at itong mga obstructions na ito ang nagpapalala. Natutuwa tayo at nagpapasalamat sa mandato ng presidente dahil dagdag pangil ito sa MMDA,” Lim said.

(The MMDA, together with the LGUs, will clear the obstructions on the roads. You are all aware of the problem of traffic volume on the roads and these obstructions make it worse. We are happy and thankful for the mandate of the president because this gives the MMDA more teeth.) JOVILAND RITA