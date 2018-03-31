Barangay poll ‘bets’ join pabasa

Politicians who will run in the forthcoming barangay (village) elections and the mid-term polls used the Lenten season to be more visible by participating in traditional activities such as the pabasa.

Most of them, particularly in areas of Camanava (Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas and Valenzuela) and even in Quezon City, funded the pabasa, a traditional Catholic devotion during Holy Week that involves the uninterrupted chanting of the life, passion, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Those who are running for re-election such as barangay captains (village chiefs), provided the flowers and candles for the altar, the books and food for the 24-hour chanting.

Barangay kagawads (councilors), on the other hand, who have less money to spend or contribute were seen participating in the chanting for hours.

Those running in next year’s mid-term elections, re-electionists and aspirants to the city council, congressmen, even those who would be running for higher posts, provided tents, table and chairs. They also distributed coffee in paper cups with their faces on it, the same thing they give out during the wake of their constituents.

On Good Friday, aspirants to the posts joined the way of the cross and followed the carrozas during the procession later in the afternoon.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) in its calendar of activities noted that candidates for the May 14 Synchronized Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Elections can file their Certificate of Candidacy (COC) from April 14 to 20.

The campaign period is from May 4 to 12.

The election period runs from April 14 to May 21 during which time the gun ban takes effect. Prohibited are the carrying or transporting of firearms; transfer or detail of officers and employees in the civil services including public school teachers; use of security or bodyguards by candidates; and suspension of any elected provincial, city, municipal or barangay officials

June 13 is the last day for filing of Statements of Elections Contributions and Expenditures.