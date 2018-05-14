Monday, May 14, 2018
The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    • You are at:»»»Barangay, Sangguniang Kabataan Elections
    BY THE NUMBERS:

    Barangay, Sangguniang Kabataan Elections

    0
    on Top Stories

    Number of barangay in the Philippines: 42,036

    (Department of Local Interior and Local Government estimate, as of October 31, 2017)

    Certificates of Candidacy (COC) filed: 1.1 million

    (for both Barangay and SK candidates, according to Comelec)


    Number of election hotspots: 7,915 (Based on Philippine National Police figures)

    Poll fatalities: 21 (PNP tally as of May 6, 2018)

    The tally does not include former La Union Rep. Eufranio Eriguel and his two bodyguards who were gunned down on Saturday night, May 12.

    Share.
    .
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.