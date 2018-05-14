Barangay, Sangguniang Kabataan Elections

Number of barangay in the Philippines: 42,036

(Department of Local Interior and Local Government estimate, as of October 31, 2017)

Certificates of Candidacy (COC) filed: 1.1 million

(for both Barangay and SK candidates, according to Comelec)

Number of election hotspots: 7,915 (Based on Philippine National Police figures)

Poll fatalities: 21 (PNP tally as of May 6, 2018)

The tally does not include former La Union Rep. Eufranio Eriguel and his two bodyguards who were gunned down on Saturday night, May 12.