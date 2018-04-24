Barangay, SK bets register 114,000 in Western Visayas

While the Commission on Elections (Comelec) observed a low turnout in the filing of certificates of candidacy (CoC) for the Barangay and Sanggunian Kabataan (SK) elections after the extended deadline on April 21, Western Visayas registered 114,385 candidates for the May 14 polls.

A total of 73, 222 are running for barangay (village) posts of which 8,760 are for barangay chairman and 64,462 for kagawad (councilman).

In the SK positions, Comelec data showed 41,163 candidates – 8,420 for SK chairman and 32,743 for councilman.

Western Visayas is comprised of six provinces – Negros Occidental, Iloilo, Guimaras, Capiz, Aklan and Antique.

By province, Iloilo posted the highest number of bets with 32,567 for various barangay posts while there are 16,383 candidates for the SK.

The lowest number of candidates was recorded in Guimaras where 1,818 are running for barangay seats and 1,152 for SK.

Negros Occidental recorded 23,548 candidates with Bacolod City having the highest number of candidates with 2, 985 running for the barangay and SK seats in 61 villages.

Of the number, 1,545 are running for chairman of which 1,216 are male and 329 are female while those running for kagawad (councilman) were 13, 127 – 9,412 are male and 3,715 are female.

For the SK seats, 1,559 are running for SK chairman among them 899 are male and 660 female while of the 7,316 are running for SK councilman, 3,754 are males and 3,562 are females.

The last barangay election was held in October 2013 while the last SK election was held in October 2010.

The campaign period is from May 4 to 12.

Meanwhile, in Bataan two to 10 candidates for the barangay and SK filed their CoCs in each of the 11 towns and Balanga City last Saturday, the last day for filing.

Gilbert Almario, Bataan provincial election officer, said this year’s village and SK elections registered the lowest number of candidates since 2013.

In Naga City, election officer Maico Julia Jr., said 1,079 aspirants filed their CoCs with 664 candidates listed up for the barangay while 415 for SK seats.

Of the number, 79 are running for chairman of which 62 are male and 17 are female while 585 are running for kagawad—393 are male and 192 female.

For the SK elections, 61 are running for chairman, among them 40 are male and 21 are female while 354 for kagawad with 195 male and 159 female.

Julia said on April 18 they registered the highest record of aspirants with 379 filers while on the last day of filing there were only 112.

He added that more aspirants registered this year compared to 2013 since it has been postponed twice.

