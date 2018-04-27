Barangay/SK PollWatch

Ex-village chief shot dead, wife wounded in Bulacan

BULACAN: Another election-related violence occurred after former barangay (village) chairman Rodolfo Venturina, 77, was shot dead in San Rafael town on Friday morning. His wife Anabella, 75, was wounded. Senior Supt. Romeo Caramat Jr., Bulacan police director, said the victims were in front of their house in 128 Purok 3, Barangay Salapungan when two assailants riding a motorcycle arrived and shot them repeatedly. Venturina died on the spot while Anabella suffered a gunshot wound and is now in stable condition. Caramat said that while the victim is not running for a seat in the coming Barangay elections they are not setting aside the angle of election-related violence. Seven spent shells from a caliber .45 pistol were recovered from the crime scene.