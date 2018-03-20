Barasoain priest wants ‘perya’ gambling stopped

THE parish priest of Our Lady of Mount Carmel of the historic Barasoain Church in Malolos City wants a stop to illegal gambling operations in carnivals or “peryahan” that operate beside churches as summer fiestas get underway.

Father Dario Cabral, told The Manila Times he received information that the rent the owner of the carnival pays to the church comes from income of its illegal gambling operations inside the local carnival.

The “perya” stays for one to two months before moving on to another location that is about to celebrate its fiesta. There more than 25 carnivals operating in Bulacan and the number is expected to double this summer as towns celebrate the feast of their patron saint.

Cabral said that as a member of the Council of Priests of the Diocese of Malolos, he will raise the issue in their regular meeting before the end of this month. “The Catholic Bishop’s Conference of the Philippines has always been against any form of gambling that it is why gambling in the ‘peryahan’ must be stopped,” Cabral said.

Before the end of 2017, concerned citizens and the Catholic sector have expressed dismay that local authorities and the police are reportedly playing “deaf and blind” over the proliferation of illegal gambling operations in Bulacan and Pampanga.

They said that children, eight to 15 years old, are frequently seen playing “sugal lupa” in the “perya” in Bulacan towns.

This prompted them to call the attention of the local government particularly the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Central Luzon under Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) director Chief Supt. Amador Corpus to immediately stop illegal gambling in his area.

Malolos Mayor Christian Natividad has implemented a no gambling policy in Malolos from the time he assumed office in 2011.