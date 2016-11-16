Barbers files ethics raps vs Pichay

Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert Ace Barbers has filed an ethics complaint against Surigao del Sur Rep. Prospero Pichay for financial interest in contract, franchise or special privilege granted by the government and for disorderly, unparliamentary conduct. The complaint was filed a day after he accused Pichay of committing corporate identity theft and graft charges involving a mining firm in Claver, Surigao del Norte. Barbers, in a privilege speech, claimed that Pichay in 2015 stole the ownership of Claver Mineral Development Corporation (CMDC), which has been ordered suspended by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in 2012. “Mr. Pichay, using the stolen identity of the original CMDC SEC [Securities and Exchange Commission] registration, filed an ejectment case against the occupants of CMDC in Claver, mysteriously won in the case from a Surigao judge who owes his position to him and forcibly took over the management and operations of the mining firm in February 2016. The local Mamanwa tribes who have government-approved cadastral claims over the area were also driven out of the place,” Barbers said in a privilege speech.