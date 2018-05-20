Barbie Forteza returns to primetime with new rom-com

Award-winning young actress Barbie Forteza returns to primetime as she spreads good vibes and kilig via GMA Network’s latest offering “Inday Will Always Love You” beginning tonight.

Produced by GMA News and Public Affairs, the newest rom-com series puts the Queen City of the South in the spotlight as it showcases the unique beauty and rich culture of Cebu making it one of the top destinations for international and local tourism.

Inday Will Always Love You will also paint the stories of Cebuanos and of the Filipino family as seen through the eyes of the Manileña girl Happylou Magtibay, played by Forteza.

A bubbly and optimistic girl, Inday Happylou is a lechon store assistant whose life makes a topsy-turvy turn when she makes a career move away from Manila in search for her father in Cebu.

Sharing her excitement over her upcoming primetime series, Forteza shared that Inday Will Always Love You is the perfect project for her after the success of her last series “Meant To Be.”

“Wala akong maisip na iba pang-comeback na show kasi talagang binigyan ito ng effort. Teasers pa lang, kita n’yo na agad yung visuals, yung story relatable talaga. And natutuwa ako kasi kapag nagpu-post ako ng teasers, yung mga Cebuano ang nagku-comment kasi andun sila mismo. Sobrang excited sila. Nakakatuwa kasi parang nilibot namin sila sa Cebu,” the actress proudly shared.

Joining Forteza in spreading kilig are Derrick Monasterio who in the series plays Patrick, a rich Cebuano bachelor and Juancho Trivino who breathes life to her good friend, Ernest. The show also marks the return to the small screen of the much-loved DerBie love team after their successful team-up in “The Half Sisters.”

Adding color to Happylou’s journey of love and family drama are some of the country’s veteran actors led by Ricky Davao, Manilyn Reynes, Nova Villa, Gladys Reyes, and Tina Paner.

At the helm of this upcoming series are directors Monti Parungao and Rember Gelera with head writers Zig Dulay and Nathan Arciaga.