Barca rolls on calmly amid Catalan chaos

BARCELONA: Barcelona dismissed another day of political chaos in Catalonia to continue on their merry way at the top of La Liga by beating Malaga 2-0 at the Camp Nou.

Spanish Primer Minister Mariano Rajoy announced on Saturday (Sunday in Manila) that Madrid will move to dismiss Catalonia’s separatist government and call fresh elections in the semi-autonomous region.

In protest 450,000 independence supporters piled onto the streets of Barcelona to voice their anger.

However, other than the usual cries in favor of independence in the 17th minute to mark the fall of Catalonia in the Spanish War of Succession in 1714 and sporadic chants of “freedom”, it was business as usual for Barca.

Earlier, club president Josep Maria Bartomeu insisted Barca will not be used as a political tool in the political battle over independence.

“We are not an instrument to be manipulated for political interests, whatever they may be,” Bartomeu told club members at Barca’s annual general meeting (AGM). “Nobody can appropriate our badge or flag.”

The club has backed Catalonia’s right to self-determination, but refused to position itself either in favor or against independence.

And despite being criticized by both sides of the independence debate for his neutral stance, Bartomeu went largely unchallenged at the AGM as members happily passed a budget backed by a club record revenue of 897 million euros ($1.06 billion) for the 2017/18 season.

That calm transferred onto the pitch as an 11th win in 12 La Liga and Champions League games this season leaves Barca four points clear of Valencia, and eight ahead of rivals Real Madrid, who host Eibar on Sunday.

Barca had failed to win four of their last six games against Malaga, but any threat the winless Andalusians could continue that run evaporated inside two minutes in fortuitous fashion for the hosts.

