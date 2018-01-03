Barcelona’s Dembele set for Copa del Rey comeback

BARCELONA: Barcelona striker Ousmane Dembele, who has been sidelined since September, has been cleared to make his comeback in Thursday’s (Friday in Manila) Copa del Rey clash against Celta Vigo.

The French international has not played since tearing his hamstring at Getafe on September 16, just three games into his Barca career following a 105-million-euro ($124 million) move from Borussia Dortmund that could rise to as much as 145 million euros.

“After a lengthy recovery process from an injury to the femoral biceps on his left thigh, the 20-year-old Frenchman is now available for (Barcelona coach) Ernesto Valverde,” Barcelona said on Tuesday.

Holders Barcelona will face Celta Vigo, coached by former Barca goalkeeper and assistant manager Juan Carlos Unzue, in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey, the Spanish Cup.

AFP