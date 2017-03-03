Barcenilla beats Laylo for share of 4th spot

Grandmaster (GM) Rogelio Barcenilla posted a crucial sixth-round victory over compatriot GM Darwin Laylo to gain a share of the fourth spot in the 2017 Asian Zonal Championship being held at the Tagaytay International Convention Center in Tagaytay City.

Barcenilla raised his score to four points to join Indonesians GM Susanto Megaranto and FIDE Master (FM) Pitra Andyka in the group.

They are behind solo leader FM Li Tian Yeoh of Malaysia and second placers GM Nguyen Ngoc Truong Son of Vietnam and FM Liu Xiangyi of Singapore.

International Masters (IM) Oliver Dimakiling and Haridas Pascua, Candidate Master Stephen Rome Pangilinan and untitled Rhenzi Kyle Sevillano are in a group of 3.5-pointers while IM Paulo Bersamina, IM Rolando Nolte, GM Rogelio Antonio Jr, GM John Paul Gomez and Laylo got three points each.

The seventh-round pairings are Barcenilla versus Andyka, Dimakiling versus IM Goh Wei Ming of Singapore, Pascua versus FM Novendra Priasmoro of Indonesia, Pangilinan versus IM Nguyen Van Huy of Vietnam, Sevillano versus GM Nguyen Huynh Minh Huy of Vietnam, Bersamina versus Gomez, Nolte versus FM Nguyen Anh Khoi of Vietnam, Antonio versus IM Tin Jingyao of Singapore, and Laylo versus FM Azarya Jodi Setyaki of Indonesia.

The top two players in the men’s division will qualify to the FIDE World Cup in September in Tbilisi, Georgia while the champion in the women’s class will earn spot to the Women’s World Championship.

EMIL C. NOGUERA