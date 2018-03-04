Bare Boracay action plan, DoT dares travel groups

THE Department of Tourism (DoT) on Saturday challenged the travel agencies who are opposed to the planned implementation of a 60-day moratorium on the operation of establishments on the island of Boracay to present to the government their action plan to bring the country’s top tourist destination back to its pristine condition.

Tourism Assistant Secretary Ricky Alegre said in an interview aired over radio station dzBB that they need to see the agencies’ respective positions papers on the government plan.

The Philippine Travel Agencies Association of the Philippines had asked the government to put on hold the plan to close Boracay for 60 days to give time to the government to address the island’s environmental problems.

Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo on Thursday said they plan to implement the moratorium during the rainy season when fewer tourists go to Boracay.

Alegre said the travel agencies will present to the President during a Cabinet meeting on March 5 their recommendations on the moratorium.

Duterte earlier threatened to close Boracay, which he described as a “cesspool,” because of the environmental problems hounding the resort island.