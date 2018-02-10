‘Barges, tugboats to replace trucks in transporting goods’

Barges and tugboats will replace trucks as movers of high-value imported and export products between Manila and Cavite province once the construction of the Cavite Gateway Terminal (CGT) is complete next month, a lawmaker said.

In a recent statement, Makati City Rep. Luis Campos Jr. said the move would significantly ease traffic congestion.

“On a daily basis, the line of container trucks on our roads is expected to [shorten]by about two kilometers once the CGT is up and running,” he added.

“The project demonstrates that public-private cooperation can pave the way for sensible and practical solutions,” Campos said.

The CGT is a P1.5-billion public-private partnership project of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and port operator International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI).

The company has enlisted Harbor Star Shipping Services Inc., a Makati City-based operator of tugboats and barges, to support the CGT’s operation.

The terminal is expected to have an annual capacity of 115,000 20-foot equivalent units of containerized shipments.

DOTr had said the CTG would be built at no cost to the government, and was expected to operate by April.

It is estimated that there would be 140,000 fewer truck trips on city roads once the CGT is open.

“We really should be maximizing our waterways to move more goods, as well as people around Metro Manila and outlying areas, to help ease motor-vehicle congestion,” Campos said.