Barnuevo, Naranjo bag Notre Dame Cup title

Mike Barnuevo and Elvie Naranjo copped the top honors during the 6th Notre Dame Cup Golf Tournament held last December 2 at the Apo Golf and Country Club in Bago, Davao City.

Barnuevo shot a three-under-par 69 to bag the overall net championship while Naranjo made a gross 79 to win the low gross crown.

Budoy Macapeges topped the Class A (handicap 8 to15) with net 70 followed by eight-handicapper Jeremiah Co with 71, who beat 12-handicapper Apo Luna in a countback.

Ronald Gumawa, meanwhile, arranged a 70 to bring home the Class B trophy. Leo Batoon and Mohamad Akmad finished with identical even-par 72, with the former declared as the first runner-up.

Class C winners had a common score of 72 with 22-handicapper Manny Eser emerging as champion. Gil Quilla (handicap 23) and Gary Santiago (handicap 25) landed at second and third places, respectively.

Rose Sara emerged as the top lady golfer with one-under 71 net performance.

Meanwhile, fun hole winners were Ed Gonzaga (most accurate drive), Boyet Sonico (longest drive) and John Naranjo (nearest to the pin).

The tournament was presented by Notre Dame Kidapawan (NDK) Batch ’85 Boys and Girls High School Alumni Association headed by its president Lilian Cano-Tirona in cooperation with the Colorsteel Systems Corporation.

The annual gathering of NDK alumni was backed by Abellera & Calica Law Office, Megatesting Center, AGCC, RN Builders and M Enterprises.